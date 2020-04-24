Connie L. Corcoran, age 70, of Briggsville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Connie L. Corcoran, of Briggsville, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena.

Connie was born on May 9, 1949, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Grant and Adelaide “Addie” (Kessenich) Corcoran. She had worked as a hairdresser at Madison Salon West. Connie was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Briggsville.

Connie is survived by the love of her life, Patrick J. Cleary, Briggsville; her brother, Michael (Kay) Corcoran, Venice, Fla.; her nephew, Todd (Corynn) Corcoran, Eden Prairie, Minn. and their children, Hailey and Ben; her niece, Kelly (Rob) Cummins, Edina, Minn. and their children, Tate, Owen and Liam; many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles, and a cousin.

Visitation, with limited capacity, will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Briggsville. Please allow everyone to have a chance to greet the family. For immediate family only, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl and Fr. Jim Murphy concelebrating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Briggsville. All are welcome to the graveside service after mass, while observing required social distancing.