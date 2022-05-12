May 8, 1960 – May 10, 2022

BARABOO—Connie M. (Wendt) Phillips, age 62, of Baraboo, passed unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after battling with COPD. She was born in Portage, WI, on May 8, 1960, the daughter Lawrence and Darlene (Gee) Wendt.

Connie grew-up and attended school in Pardeeville, WI. She enjoyed boating, the outdoors and watching television with her dog, Mellow. She loved cooking meals and getting together with family and friends for the holidays. Connie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her unconditional love will be truly missed by many.

Survivors include her husband, Donald Phillips; four children: Thadius, Rebecca, Kenneth and Angel; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her father, Lawrence “Newt” Wendt; two sisters: Tess Carpenter and Lisa (Jim) Housner; and brother, Rick Wendt.

Connie was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene; and a daughter, Alisa.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Amos Vande Hei officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.