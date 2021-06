Connor, Beverly E.

BEAVER DAM - Beverly E. Connor died on June 14, 2021, at the age of 76, after a courageous battle with bone cancer.

Beverly was born in Madison, Wis., on March 24, 1945, to Ted and Daphne Rudd. She graduated from Rio High School in 1963 and received an accounting degree from Madison Business College.

Beverly started her career working in accounting, finance, office and business management. After 25 years of running others businesses she opened her own gift and miniature shop in Cambridge, Wis. Lillyput Studio was a dream come true for Beverly, with the retail dollhouse scale miniatures the focus of her business. In 1993 Beverly moved to Fox Lake and worked as the reporter for the Fox Lake Representative until her retirement in 2015. She enjoyed meeting all of the people of the community with news coverage3 and servicing their organizational and advertising needs. After moving to Fox Lake, she became involved in many of the organizations, helping them accomplish their goals.

Beverly loved to paint and exhibited in the Sieppel Canter in Beaver Dam. After her retirement, she moved to Beaver Dam and continued her artistic endeavors. She had a one-man show at Ooga Brewing in Beaver Dam.