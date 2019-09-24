WOODLAND—Conrad J. Wild, 68, of Woodland, Wis. passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his home. He was born on Sept. 22, 1950, to Conrad Wild and Marie (Newhauser) Compton in West Allis, Wis. From an early age, he was raised by his dad, Robert Compton along with his mom, Marie Compton.
He graduated from Central High School in West Allis. On April 4, 1981, he married the love of his life, Christine Buerger in West Allis. He recently retired from API Heat Transfer in Iron Ridge, where he was a truck driver for many years.
Conrad was a member of the Woodland Fire Department for 32 years. During that time, he was a Fire Inspector for 20 years, and served as Assistant Fire Chief for 17 years. He was a First Responder for the Iron Ridge Fire Department for 25 years and also for the Neosho Fire Department for more than 15 years. Conrad enjoyed serving the community as a firefighter, and spoke often of the many years he was an active member.
In Conrad’s early years, he enjoyed racing cars and made many lifelong friends. In more recent years, he enjoyed watching Nascar races and any number of other “car” shows, as his granddaughter, Ella, calls them. Recently he took Ella to her first car race at the Beaver Dam Raceway and she wasn’t even bored.
There was nothing Conrad enjoyed more than being a grandpa to his two grandkids, Ella and Katie. They had many great adventures at the zoo, going to the movies, and spending time at the Great Wolf Lodge in Wisconsin Dells, to name a few.
Conrad was a familiar face in the community, and he always had time to talk with those he saw when he was out and about. It seemed as if you couldn’t go anywhere with Conrad without him knowing someone and stopping to catch up. He had a great sense of humor and was fond of telling jokes, some of which were definitely “dad” jokes. While raising his two daughters, he would often don a straw hat and tell them, “You know, I once swam half way across Lake Michigan, but then I got a cramp and had to swim back.” He has passed that bit on to his granddaughters, albeit without the straw hat, as that was lost some time ago. He will be deeply missed by all those that knew him. If you wish to send a card to the family, please include a fond memory you have of Conrad. It would be greatly appreciated.
Conrad is survived by his beloved wife, Christine Wild; his loyal dog, Eeyore; his daughters, Marie (Jason) Fenske and Tracy (Glen) Strassman; his granddaughters: Ella and Katie Fenske. He is also survived by a son, Tim (Dawn) Wild; and a daughter, April (Bill) Majkowski from a previous marriage, along with their children. He is survived by his sister, Annette Girardot; his brother, Robert Compton; and his brother-in-law, David Buerger. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Conrad was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Elmer Buerger; his mother-in-law, Sally Buerger; and his brother-in-law, David Girardot.
Visitation is Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Woodland, Wis. from 10 a.m.—12:45 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor James Castillo officiating. Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery following the service. Lunch to follow at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made in Conrad’s name to your choosing.
Berndt Ledesma Funeral Home-Hustisford is serving the family. Online condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com.
