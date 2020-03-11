Conrad Morris Greeno, 77, of Tomah

Conrad Morris Greeno, age 77, of Tomah, Wis, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Tomah Health Hospice Touch Facility. Conrad was the son of William and Helen (Nieman) Greeno and was born on Sept. 27, 1942, in the township of New Lisbon. He graduated from the New Lisbon High School in 1960. After working various jobs in New Lisbon he joined the U.S. Air Force in October of 1963, and was honorably discharged in 1967 after serving four years.
Conrad was united in marriage to Donna Rae Henning on June 22, 1968 in Tomah. To this union a son, Cory and a daughter, Teresa was born. Conrad worked as a city of Tomah letter carrier for the US Post Office from 1968 until his retirement in 1999. His family, and his one grandchild, Bryan and his friends were a very important part of his life. He enjoyed spending the winters in Florida until for health reasons he could no longer go. While in Florida, he enjoyed playing BINGO, bocce ball, and having friends over to play Mexican train with dominos.
You have free articles remaining.
Conrad is survived by his wife, Donna Rae of Tomah; a son, Cory (friend Annie) of Grand Marsh, Wis., a daughter, Teresa (friend Mark) Becker of Hiawatha, Iowa; grandson, Bryan Becker; his siblings, Alida (Robert) Kincade of Trenton, Mo., Wilma (Dan) Zett of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., brother-in-law, Lowell (Natalie) Henning of Tomah; sister-in-law, Linda Greeno; along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and many friends both in Tomah and Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, William and Harley Greeno.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life in Conrad’s honor on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Torkelson Funeral Home (2224 S. Superior Ave) in Tomah from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Burial with full military honors by Tomah VFW Post #1382 will follow at 3:15 p.m. in the La Grange Cemetery, Rural Tomah. The TORKELSON FUNERAL HOME of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)