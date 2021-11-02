Richardi, Conrad

RANDOLPH—Conrad Samuel Richardi, age 84 passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home on Oct. 30, 2021.

Connie served his country in the National Guard. He was employed with Milwaukee Solvay Coke for many years while married to Kelly McAleer. Connie was an avid sports fan; he loved going fishing, playing games and spending time with his family.

Connie was so loved by all who knew him. He will be sadly missed by his relatives and friends.

Loving father of Julie (Dean) Miles; caring grandfather of Eric and Stephanie Phillips; great grandfather of four; dear brother to Ronald and Robert Richardi.

He was preceded in death by his sons, James and William Richardi; brothers, Donald and Gordon Richardi.

No service will be held per the wishes of Conrad Richardi. “ Where’s my hug?”

