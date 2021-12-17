Conrad, Roger Allen

Roger is survived by his wife, Betty, of 64 years; his sisters, Margie DeLong and Betty Herron, both of Ohio; his four children, Pamela (Gabriel) Argomaniz of Illinois, Gwendolyn (Michael) Jacobs of Arizona, Nancy (Robert) Treleven of Illinois, and Steven Conrad of Montana; his 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Ernst, Michael Jacobs, Kristen Kell, Daniel Argomaniz, USMC Sergeant Matthew Jacobs, Army Ranger Sergeant Colin Conrad, USMC First Lieutenant Nathan Treleven, Joshua Argomaniz, Julia Treleven, Bradley Conrad, and Orion Conrad; and his great-grandchildren, Alec and Charlotte.

One of 13 children, Roger was born on June 28, 1933, to John and Carrie Conrad in Circleville, Ohio. He grew up in Circleville, Ohio, and then Elgin, Ill. Roger attended Elgin High School, where he met his future wife, Betty Tweed. They graduated in 1953. After high school, Roger went on to serve in the U.S. Navy. He served for four years, two years of which he served in Japan as a hospital corpsman. Roger and Betty were married in 1957. They went on to have four children: Pam, Gwen, Nancy, and Steve. After retiring in 2000, Roger and Betty moved to Grand Marsh, Wis., where they resided for 10 years. Golfing, fishing, gardening, and hands-on home projects were his favorite hobbies. He was an active member of the United Methodist Church, the American Legion, and Master Gardeners Club.