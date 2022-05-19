July 30, 1932—April 19, 2022

MAUSTON—Constance “Connie” L. Wilson, 89, of Mauston passed away April 19, 2022 at the Fair View Nursing Home, Mauston. She was born July 30, 1932 in Milwaukee to Jacob Gumz and Clara Louise (Pagel) Gumz.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dale Truex, siblings: Lois Bartz and Roger Gumz, mother Louise Gumz and father Jacob Gumz.

Connie is survived by her husband, Donald; daughter Saliee LaGrippe (Truex); grandchildren: Jason LaGrippe (Heather LaGrippe), Renee LaGrippe, Sara Truex-Schmidt (Ryan Schmidt), Evan Truex; great-grandchildren: Palmer Jo LaGrippe, Grant LaGrippe, Lyla Truex-Schmidt and Danella Truex-Schmidt.

No services will be held at this time.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.