 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Constance "Connie" L. Wilson

  • 0
Constance "Connie" L. Wilson

July 30, 1932—April 19, 2022

MAUSTON—Constance “Connie” L. Wilson, 89, of Mauston passed away April 19, 2022 at the Fair View Nursing Home, Mauston. She was born July 30, 1932 in Milwaukee to Jacob Gumz and Clara Louise (Pagel) Gumz.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dale Truex, siblings: Lois Bartz and Roger Gumz, mother Louise Gumz and father Jacob Gumz.

Connie is survived by her husband, Donald; daughter Saliee LaGrippe (Truex); grandchildren: Jason LaGrippe (Heather LaGrippe), Renee LaGrippe, Sara Truex-Schmidt (Ryan Schmidt), Evan Truex; great-grandchildren: Palmer Jo LaGrippe, Grant LaGrippe, Lyla Truex-Schmidt and Danella Truex-Schmidt.

No services will be held at this time.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tenants demand change after 3 found dead amid record heat in Chicago senior apartment complex

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News