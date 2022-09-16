June 8, 1951—Sept. 9, 2022

With a heavy heart we must share that Constance Fausett, age 71, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Connie was truly special in the way that she touched so many lives and lived so selflessly.

Constance Gail Fausett was born on June 8, 1951, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. She was the second child of Dave and Phillis (Skalet) Bower of Madison.

Connie graduated Lafollette High School in Madison in 1969. She worked to earn her college tuition as a Dental Hygienist in Eau Claire and Watertown.

She graduated with a degree in Special Education from University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, in 1983 and shortly thereafter started her career in her true calling, as a Special Education teacher, where she worked tirelessly for 23 years. She mentioned many times that she felt as if she was continuing her mother’s work, as Phyllis was also a teacher.

She married Carl Almond Fausett on August 16, 1986, at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Madison, WI. They had two children, Austin James and Amber Gail, and a stepson through Carl, Taylor Robert, whom she raised as her own.

Connie was a kind and caring mother who went to great lengths to give her children the same childhood that she had enjoyed as the oldest sister among seven siblings growing up on Anchor Drive in Madison.

Connie was passionate about teaching, and special education advocacy and rights. Her “Rainbow Room” celebrated every child, every day. Learning through song and advocating fiercely for her students’ needs were her trademarks. Everyone was included in Connie’s joyful parades because every person was a person to be celebrated.

She participated at many Special Olympics Events, as well as being an active member of the Horicon Friends of the Library, Kiwanis Club, and Zion Lutheran Church. She received Walmart’s “Local Teacher of the Year” Award in 2004, and a tree was planted in her memory at Van Brundt Elementary School that still stands tall today.

To know Connie means you felt her kindness and warmth. Music, gardening, crafts, and exercise were her favorite past times. Family and friends were everything to her, and she will be dearly missed by all the individuals touched by her.

Connie is survived by her husband Carl Fausett; daughter, Amber Silva (Fausett); and sons: Austin and Taylor Fausett. She has a large extended family and three beautiful grandchildren whom she loved visiting and spending time with: Calvin, Graham, and Charlotte. She is further survived by her siblings: Gary, Brian, Mark, Diane, and Jean. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Paul. We suspect that they have already begun playing guitar and singing together like they used to.

A Celebration of Life for Connie will take place on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville, WI. A second Memorial Service for Connie will take place at 11:00 on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Vermont Lutheran Church in Black Earth, WI with Pastor John Twiton officiating. Connie’s inurnment will take place next to her mother and father on their family plot.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Parkinson Disease Association for continued research.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.koepsellfh.com