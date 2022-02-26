BEAVER DAM—Constance G. Memmel, age 87, of Beaver Dam, died on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

A celebration of Connie’s life will be at Crosswalk Community Church in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Refreshments will follow at Crosswalk Community Church.

Constance G. Memmel was born on February 9, 1935 in Portage, Wisconsin to Roscoe and Cecelia (Hermanson) Berry. She was united in marriage with Michael Memmel in Columbus, Wisconsin. Connie was the hardest working caregiver and greatest mom to her family. We were blessed through God’s creation with a wonderful mother and a beautiful friend in Connie. She was a blessing to many and loved by many!

Constance is survived by her sons, Michael, Jody, and Jayme; three grandchildren; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; children, Dana, Jennifer and Robben; brothers, William and James; stepfather, Melvin Lang; and half-sister, Jeanne Lang.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.