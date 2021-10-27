Cook, Dean

STOUGHTON - Dean Cook, age 75, formerly of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Oct. 19, 2021. He was born Sept. 13, 1946, the son of Raymond and Hesper (Van Wie) Cook, and graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1964. He worked at factories before becoming a semi driver for 20 years throughout the U.S. He influenced his oldest brother, Clarence, to drive semi also. He retired in 2008 and enjoyed his traveling and playing cards.
Dean is survived by his wife, Jamie (Ray) Cook; daughters, Kimberly and Karmen; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; five stepchildren; brothers, Sanford (Margaret) and Roger (Joyce); sisters, Rita (Darrell) Schulz and Karen Berning; sisters-in-law, Dorthey and Donna; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Clarence, Gerald, Raymond Jr., and Merle; and an infant sister.
A gathering will be held at the DELL PRAIRIE TOWN HALL, Nov. 6, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
