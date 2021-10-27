 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cook, Dean
0 entries

Cook, Dean

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STOUGHTON - Dean Cook, age 75, formerly of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Oct. 19, 2021. He was born Sept. 13, 1946, the son of Raymond and Hesper (Van Wie) Cook, and graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1964. He worked at factories before becoming a semi driver for 20 years throughout the U.S. He influenced his oldest brother, Clarence, to drive semi also. He retired in 2008 and enjoyed his traveling and playing cards.

Dean is survived by his wife, Jamie (Ray) Cook; daughters, Kimberly and Karmen; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; five stepchildren; brothers, Sanford (Margaret) and Roger (Joyce); sisters, Rita (Darrell) Schulz and Karen Berning; sisters-in-law, Dorthey and Donna; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Clarence, Gerald, Raymond Jr., and Merle; and an infant sister.

A gathering will be held at the DELL PRAIRIE TOWN HALL, Nov. 6, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Cook, Dean

Dean Cook

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hero or criminal? Who is Julian Assange and what does he stand for

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News