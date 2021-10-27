Cook, Dean

STOUGHTON - Dean Cook, age 75, formerly of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Oct. 19, 2021. He was born Sept. 13, 1946, the son of Raymond and Hesper (Van Wie) Cook, and graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1964. He worked at factories before becoming a semi driver for 20 years throughout the U.S. He influenced his oldest brother, Clarence, to drive semi also. He retired in 2008 and enjoyed his traveling and playing cards.