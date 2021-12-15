Cook, Sanford "Sandy"

MADISON – Sanford "Sandy" Cook, age 81, formerly of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Dec. 12, 2021. He was born on May 1, 1940, the son of Raymond and Hesper (Van Wie) Cook. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1959. He was drafted by the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964 and served at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Sandy worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years. He enjoyed deer hunting, golf, baseball, camping, snowmobiling, and following the Packers, Badgers, and mostly the Brewers. He also liked attending his grandchildren's sporting events, concerts, or anything to just spend time with them. Sandy will be missed by all that loved him.