Cook, Sheila Margaret (Michael)

BARABOO - Sheila Margaret (Michael) Cook, retired compassionate nurse, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sept. 13, 2021, in Baraboo, Wis., with her husband by her side. Sheila was 71.

Born May 22, 1950, in Lima, Ohio, to Owen Edward Michael and Margaret Mary (Dalton) Michael, Sheila had a caring, sweet and loving soul from beginning to end. She truly loved being a nurse and taking care of others. Her family was her pride and joy, and she was enjoying her retirement life by spending time with them.

Sheila earned her nursing degree from Fort Atkinson MATC early on in life and worked as a LPN until her retirement from Saint Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis.

Sheila will be remembered for her unfailing work ethic, soft spoken voice and contagious warm smile. Sheila touched the lives of many of her friends and patients with her gentle heart. She would often just unexpectedly stop by friends and family members with a small gift just to brighten their day. She also enjoyed family picnics at Devil's Lake.

Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by her adoring eternal husband, George; daughter, Lyn Palmer; stepsons, James Cook and Rick Cook; sisters, June (Michael) Gruber and Donna Lyn Michael; brother, William Michael; five grandchildren, Mia, Lars, Rafe, Aiden, and Clay; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.