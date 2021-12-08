Coon, Edward

WISCONSIN DELLS - Edward Coon, age 87, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at his residence.

A celebration of life memorial funeral service was held Monday, Dec. 6, at 12 p.m. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oxford, Wis., with the Rev. Larry Sheppard officiating. Visitation was held at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. He had been a faithful and dedicated member of this church for many years.

Edward was born March 8, 1934, in Adams County, Wis., the son of Howard and Hazel (Marshall) Coon. He married Joy Walters in October of 1953. Ed came from an agricultural background, worked on his own farm and had been a manager of Thelen Farms. He also worked as a truck driver hauling canned milk and later transporting vehicles for American Motors. In Oxford he owned and operated Oxford Stock Yards and retired. Not ready to sit still, he went to work for Dells Boat Tours for over 20 years and retired from there in 2020.