Coon, Gary

WISCONSIN DELLS - Gary Coon, age 66, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at his home.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m. at the DAVIS CORNER CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.
Gary is survived by his children, Morgan Coon (Bob Davis) of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., and Barkley (Jade) Coon of Neenah, Wis.; mother, Angie Coon of Cecil, Wis.; mother-in-law, Imogene Julson of Oxford, Wis.; brother, John (Linda) Coon of Cecil, Wis.; and sisters, Emma (Lee) Ebel of Cecil, Wis., and Linda (Jerry) Markiewicz of Lena, Wis. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Coon; wife, June Coon, of 37 years; nephews, Michael Ebel, Jeffery Coon, and Josh Richardt; and father-in-law, Donald Julson.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
