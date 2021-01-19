Coon, Gary

Gary was born March 5, 1954, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Lawrence and Angeline (Margets) Coon. He graduated from the Wisconsin Dells High School. Gary married June Julson on Dec. 5, 1981, in Friendship, Wis. He worked in construction all his life and was part of a union from 1996 to approximately 2009. Gary was passionate for outdoor activities, gardening, hunting, and fishing, especially ice fishing. He enjoyed watching wildlife go through his yard, doing yard work and loved keeping mom's flowers blooming. And as always, he would hang up the Christmas lights, being the staple of the neighborhood. Gary also enjoyed watching westerns on television, socializing, and his animals, Scrappy and Brewster. He served in the U.S. Army reserves and was a National Guard member of Neenah Valley VFW American Legion #6003.