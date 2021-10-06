Coon, Linda

FOND DU LAC - Linda Coon, 70, of Fond du Lac and formerly of Horicon, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

Linda was born on Feb. 25, 1951, to Leonard and Elaine (Antonopoulos) Coon in Beaver Dam, Wis. She grew up in Horicon, Wis., and attended St. Malachy Grade School and Horicon High School, graduating in 1969.

Following high school graduation, Linda lived in Madison for two years working as a nursing assistant at the Methodist Hospital and as a processing clerk at Rural Insurance. She moved to Beaver Dam in 1971 and worked in Hustisford at what was then known as Rein Leitzke, Inc. While living in Beaver Dam, Linda was married and started her family, with daughters, Holly and Sara, born in December of 1972 and November of 1974.

Linda felt fortunate to be a stay-at-home mom while her daughters were young. She enjoyed chaperoning school field trips and being involved with Girl Scouts in several capacities while her daughters were girl scouts.

In 1986 she reentered the work force, working at Mosinee Converted Products in Columbus, Wis., later known as Wausau Paper. Through the years she worked in several different positions, finishing her employment as a marketing assistant/customer service representative. Early retirement was offered to Linda when the division was sold in 2008.