Cooper, Gerald Dale "Jerry"

Jerry was born on May 15, 1927. He was united in marriage to Betty Hardy on Aug. 25, 1950. Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific. Jerry opened and operated the Portage Tire Mart from 1960 until his retirement on May 15, 1989. He lived in Portage for the remainder of his life. He was extremely active and athletic. He enjoyed curling, golf and boating. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers. He won numerous bonspiels and carded two holes in one. In his youth, he raced cars around the state. Jerry continued to foster his relationship with his Savior, Jesus Christ, at Grace Bible Church. He resided at Tivoli with Betty for the last five years of his life where he received outstanding care.