Cooper, Thomas Allen
Cooper, Thomas Allen

RED GRANITE - Thomas Allen Cooper, age 67, of Red Granite, Wis., passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021. He was born on July 26, 1953, in Reedsburg, Wis., the son of Calvin S. and Blanche H. (Rabuck) Cooper.

Thomas is survived by his sister, Debra K. Phippen of North Freedom; nephew, Quinn Phippen of North Freedom; uncle, Ray (Mary Jo) Cooper of Alabama; aunt, Deanna Rabuck of Sparta; along with other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Thomas will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 26, at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be made in Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom.

