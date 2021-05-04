Coorough, Robert Emmet "Bob"

BARABOO - Robert Emmet "Bob" Coorough, age 86, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on April 24, 2021.

Bob was born on March 13, 1935, to parents Louis and Josephine (Marsich) Coorough.

On Sept. 27, 1957, in Baraboo, Robert married Margy Rohde.

Bob lived in Lake Delton when he was younger, working as a volunteer firefighter in Lake Delton. He worked many jobs over his lifetime, including but not limited to construction in Illinois at the Badger Plant, manufacturing, and owning his own carpet cleaning business in his later years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Margy.

Bob is survived by son, David Coorough; and his friend, Adeline.

No services are being held. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.