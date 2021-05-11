 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coorough, Robert Emmet "Bob"
0 entries

Coorough, Robert Emmet "Bob"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Robert Emmet "Bob" Coorough, age 86, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on April 24, 2021.

Bob was born on March 13, 1935, to parents Louis and Josephine (Marsich) Coorough.

On Sept. 27, 1957, in Baraboo, Robert married Margy Rohde.

Bob lived in Lake Delton when he was younger, working as a volunteer firefighter in Lake Delton. He worked many jobs over his lifetime, including but not limited to construction in Illinois at the Badger Plant, manufacturing, and owning his own carpet cleaning business in his later years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Margy.

Bob is survived by son, David Coorough; and his friend, Adeline.

No services are being held. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Coorough, Robert Emmet "Bob"

Robert Emmet "Bob" Coorough

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Long lines form at gas stations along East Coast as residents panic buy fuel

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News