Corey A. Mola, 37, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Oshkosh passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Corey was born on Jan. 3, 1983, to Debra E. Mola in Beaver Dam. He was a 2002 graduate of Beaver Dam High School.

Corey had been employed in quality assurance at metal fabrication companies in the area. He enjoyed building BMX bikes from scratch. He loved being active and playing basketball, football and golf. He especially enjoyed sharing his love of sports with his son, Caydn. He was a member of the YMCA. Corey had a great passion for collecting shoes. He was very proud of his collection of over 300 Nike Air Jordons in pristine condition.

Corey will be deeply missed by his mother, Debra (Phillip) Buss of Juneau; his son, Caydn Thompson of Fond du Lac; his grandfather, Charles Mola of Juneau; sister, Chelsea Plummer of Columbus; aunt, Shelley Simich of Beaver Dam; and his cousins, Charlie Mola, III, Jacob Simich, and Aaron Simich; also other relatives and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Karen Mola; and two uncles, Charles Mola and Thomas Mola.

Private family services for Corey will be held.

My Beloved Son