Corey A. Mola, 37, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Oshkosh passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Corey was born on Jan. 3, 1983, to Debra E. Mola in Beaver Dam. He was a 2002 graduate of Beaver Dam High School.
Corey had been employed in quality assurance at metal fabrication companies in the area. He enjoyed building BMX bikes from scratch. He loved being active and playing basketball, football and golf. He especially enjoyed sharing his love of sports with his son, Caydn. He was a member of the YMCA. Corey had a great passion for collecting shoes. He was very proud of his collection of over 300 Nike Air Jordons in pristine condition.
Corey will be deeply missed by his mother, Debra (Phillip) Buss of Juneau; his son, Caydn Thompson of Fond du Lac; his grandfather, Charles Mola of Juneau; sister, Chelsea Plummer of Columbus; aunt, Shelley Simich of Beaver Dam; and his cousins, Charlie Mola, III, Jacob Simich, and Aaron Simich; also other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Karen Mola; and two uncles, Charles Mola and Thomas Mola.
Private family services for Corey will be held.
My Beloved Son
No words I write could ever say how sad and empty I feel today. The angels came for you much sooner than I planned. I’ll brave the bitter grief that comes and try my best to understand. In my heart you will always be. Rest in peace now, my little boy so dear. For all my love and memories I will hold forever near.
If desired, cards may be sent to Deb Buss, W5318 Old 60 Road, Juneau, Wis. 53039.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)