July 28, 1927—Dec. 21, 2022

BOSTON, MA—Corinne Marilyn (Weston) Siebert died peacefully at home in Boston, MA, on December 21, 2022, at the age of 95. Her two daughters, Jeanne and Susan, were at her side singing hymns with her, and her son, John, joined them by phone from Wisconsin.

Born in Baraboo, WI, on July 28, 1927, Corinne was the second oldest of six children born to Ernie and Marie (Kennedy) Weston. She graduated from Baraboo High School in 1945, where she excelled academically, played French Horn in the band, and participated in Glee Club, Pep Club and other activities-all while working part time as assistant to the President at First National Bank of Baraboo and helping to care for her younger siblings.

In Baraboo, Corinne met the love of her life, John T. Siebert, also a Baraboo resident. They were married in 1949 and lived in Madison, WI, where her husband attended the University of Wisconsin and then its Medical School, while Corinne supported the family working full-time as disbursing cashier at the executive office of the Wisconsin Telephone Company.

They lived in a one-room apartment (complete with Murphy bed) adjacent to the Chicago and Northwestern (C&NW) train tracks. Corinne’s father, Ernie, was an Engineer on the C&NW 400 and when John and Corinne’s first child was born, John hung a special light out on the porch that night to let Ernie know he had a new grandchild as the train he was driving sped by. Ernie of course blew the train’s whistle.

The family later lived in Richmond, VA, for John’s medical internship and San Antonio and El Paso, TX, during John’s service as a US Army doctor, prior to returning to Baraboo to raise their family.

Following her divorce in 1979, and her own mother’s death in 1990, Corinne lived in Miami, FL, with her daughter Jeanne and family and since 1998, in Boston, MA, near her daughter Susan and family.

Corinne is survived by her three children: Susan Siebert (Bart Mitchell) of Boston, MA, John Siebert (Kimberly) of Madison, WI, and Jeanne Siebert (formerly Pena) of Miami, FL; by five grandchildren: Ashley Siebert (Ryan) Olsen of Greenwich, CT, Katharine Corinne Pena (Jared Hartzman) of Bethesda, MD, Chris Siebert (Carson Goff) of Madison, WI, Madeleine Mitchell (Jeff Riemann) of Boston, MA, and Lydia Mitchell (Cody Tracey) of Portland, OR; and by three great-grandchildren: George and Elliott Olsen and Aria Hartzman. Three of Corinne’s siblings: Eugene Weston, Marji Jarvinen and Judy Walsh, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, also survive her. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Jack Weston and Dean Weston.

All who knew Corinne knew she had unwavering love for her Lord, her family, and sports. She was beautiful inside and out and never hesitated to help and befriend the neediest in the communities in which she lived. She also had a beautiful singing voice and was a great cook and voracious reader.

Active in the churches she attended regularly with her family, she led the Junior Choir and taught Sunday School and numerous Bible studies. She also served as President of the local Christian Women’s Club.

Her travels took her, among others destinations, to Greece, Italy and Israel to walk in the early Christians’ footsteps. She knew the Bible as well as any preacher and throughout her long life she enjoyed hearing from former Sunday School and Bible study students about the impact she had on their faith.

Corinne was an avid Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan, and after moving to Boston, she also became a Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins and Patriots fan.

She prayed an hour every morning without fail for her family and others, known and unknown-for their faith, for their health and for peace. Surprising to some, she also prayed regularly for her sports teams to win and wrote encouraging letters to a select few football and baseball players. In particular, she loved the former Wisconsin Badger James White, who later joined the New England Patriots. She wrote to him on more than one occasion and, when Corinne thought that the Patriots Coach Bill Belichick wasn’t giving James White enough time on the field, she wrote to Coach Belichick to tell him to study the old UW Badger football tapes to see how good James White was with screen and shovel passes. The rest is history. Coach Belichick wrote her back, telling Corinne he received a lot of letters full of complaints, but that her letter, in contrast, had constructive criticism from a real fan that he took to heart. Later, In Super Bowl LI, White had 110 receiving yards on 14 receptions in addition to 29 rushing yards for three touchdowns and a two-point running conversion, setting the record for most points (20) scored in a single Super Bowl by any individual.

Corinne discussed her end of life on various occasions with family and friends and did not fear death. She lost eight inches of height (from 5’4” to 4’8”) later in life from scoliosis and spoke of having a new younger body in Heaven with a straight spine where she would sing and dance without pain around the piano with her mother and other family who predeceased her.

A private ceremony for immediate family is planned.

Memorials may be made to Ethos Elder Care (www.ethocare.org/donate) or to Care Dimensions Hospice (www.caredimensions.org).

Her steadfast faith and love, her unmatched generosity and kindness, and her contagious sense of fun will be missed by all fortunate enough to have known her.