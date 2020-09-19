Corliss, Jerome Ray "Joe"

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANCOCK - Jerome "Joe" Ray Corliss, age 76, of Hancock passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Thedacare Hospital, Wild Rose. He was born on Dec. 5, 1943, in Portland, Ore., to Rex and Marie (McMahon) Corliss. On Nov. 20, 1961, he joined the United States Marine Corp and served in Vietnam during his enlistment. Joe was honorably discharged in 1966. On July 15, 1967, he married Charlotte Weidmann in Rio, Wis. Joe worked at John Deere in Horicon and retired in January of 2003. He enjoyed pheasant hunting and fishing. He was a life member of the Adams County V.F.W.

Joe is survived by his wife, Charlotte Corliss; children, Michael (Jessica) Corliss, Kim (Tim) Russell, Kelli (Jeff) Rortvedt; seven grandchildren, Jodi, Jessica, Jennifer, Allison, Ryan, Katie, Brendan; two great-grandchildren, Leo, Bentley; two brothers, Roger Corliss, Rodney Corliss; sister, Karen Kearney; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at LEIKNESS FUNERAL HOME, Wautoma, followed by military honors. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.