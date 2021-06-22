 Skip to main content
Cornell, Lois Ann (Keller)
Cornell, Lois Ann (Keller)

LOWELL - Lois Ann (Keller) Cornell, of Lowell, Wis., passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.

