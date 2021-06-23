Cornell, Lois Ann (Keller)

Lois always had a smile on her face and was kind to everyone. She was known to many as "Ma Root." Lois and Les would spend their summers up at the lake, where they made lifelong friends and memories on the "Cornell" deck. Lois loved to travel, taking road trips on their motorcycle, going to country music festivals with their close group of friends, and spending time fishing with her husband. Lois was an amazing cook and baker, making special treats for anyone visiting or making special deliveries. Lois and Les had a passion for dancing and spent years together, in step, showing their craft and holding hands wherever they went. Lois always looked forward to her family gatherings, monthly luncheons with her cousins, and years of special moments with her best friend, Patsy. She loved the outdoors, planting flowers, or watching her birds. Her heart was filled with joy to share.