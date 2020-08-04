Cornell, Peggy Sue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOGANVILLE - Peggy Sue Cornell, age 51, of Loganville, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born on Dec. 4, 1968 in Baraboo, Wis., the daughter of Charles and Shirley (Francois) Leake. On July 7, 2007, she was united in marriage to Tim Cornell. She was employed at Grede Foundries in Reedsburg. In 2005, Peggy obtained a nail tech license and worked in a salon for many years before returning to Grede Foundries.

Peggy enjoyed spending her time cooking, fishing, shopping, crocheting and watching the Packers. She had a passion for being creative and usually had more projects in mind than she could finish. She was an animal lover and would have saved them all if she could have. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, she was a proud mom and grandmother. Peggy was always helping those around her and usually making someone laugh along the way. She will always be remembered for her generous heart and her unforgettable laugh.

She is survived by her husband Tim Cornell of Loganville, her daughters; Heidi (Bob) Osgood of Lavalle, Jessica (Norman) Clark of Wonewoc, Ashley Mathis (Phillip Jordan) of Onalaska and step-daughter Amanda Melvin of Reedsburg. Peggy was a loving grandmother to Jonathon, Kayden, Sierra, Ty, Jessie, Chase, Mackenzie, Jaxon, and Chloe. Peggy was also survived by three sisters, two brothers and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.