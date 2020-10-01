Corning, Shirley B.

WESTFIELD - Shirley B. Corning, age 92, passed away at Harris Villa Assisted Living on Sept. 29, 2020. Shirley was born on Dec. 18, 1927 in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Harry and Ethel (Hawker) Wagner. She married Robert "Bud" Corning on Sept. 18, 1950 and they were married for 67 years. Shirley attended Libertyville High School in Diamond Lake, Ill. In 1942 on Shirley's 15th birthday, she had the privilege of christening the YMS 174, a newly completed mine sweeper for the U.S. Navy, where her father was foreman of the WWII Chicago shipbuilding plant.

In 1950 Bud and Shirley built their home south of Briggsville where they raised their family of five daughters and two sons keeping Shirley busy as a stay-at-home Mom. She also enjoyed her role as the wife of Marquette County Sheriff Bud Corning and occasionally served as an Under Sheriff, Bailiff and did transports. She was a lifelong American Legion Auxiliary member since 1952. She was an avid gardener and loved birdwatching and keeping the feeders filled at Harris Villa. Even at 92, Shirley could put a puzzle together in record time and was a voracious reader when not puzzle making.