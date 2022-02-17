Corrine G. "Teena" Schmitz

Corrine was born on August 18, 1930 in Columbus, Wisconsin to Orrin and Della (nee Warber) Stofflet. She was married to Lloyd Winter and together they owned and operated a dairy farm south of Beaver Dam along with Lloyd’s sister, Gladys. Corrine worked as a waitress at Earl’s Cafe in Columbus and enjoyed the people she met. Later, she was united in marriage with Jack Schmitz and together they owned Jack’s Bar in Fall River. Corrine was a wonderful cook and baker who treated her customers like they were her family. She also enjoyed gardening and canning. One of Corrine’s favorite things to do was singing with local country and western bands. She had a way of personalizing some songs and enjoyed getting the crowd engaged. Corrine was also a lover of animals and was a member of the Humane Society. In her retirement years, she loved to travel and enjoyed several cruises.