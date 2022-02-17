JUNEAU—Corrine G. “Teena” Schmitz, age 91, passed on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Clearview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Juneau.
Private services were held with burial at Fall River Cemetery. A remembrance party for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Corrine was born on August 18, 1930 in Columbus, Wisconsin to Orrin and Della (nee Warber) Stofflet. She was married to Lloyd Winter and together they owned and operated a dairy farm south of Beaver Dam along with Lloyd’s sister, Gladys. Corrine worked as a waitress at Earl’s Cafe in Columbus and enjoyed the people she met. Later, she was united in marriage with Jack Schmitz and together they owned Jack’s Bar in Fall River. Corrine was a wonderful cook and baker who treated her customers like they were her family. She also enjoyed gardening and canning. One of Corrine’s favorite things to do was singing with local country and western bands. She had a way of personalizing some songs and enjoyed getting the crowd engaged. Corrine was also a lover of animals and was a member of the Humane Society. In her retirement years, she loved to travel and enjoyed several cruises.
Survivors include her children, Cheryl Winter Henderson of Rio, Daryl (Kim) Winter of Columbus; her “adopted daughter” and good friend, Char Hannigan of Rio; four grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and friends. Corrine was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Lloyd Winter; her second husband, Jack Schmitz; and her brothers and sisters, Bernard, Stanley, Orrin Jr; Betty, Doris, Dottie, and Gloria.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)