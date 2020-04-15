Cory David Mahlum, 37, of Randolph, passed away unexpectedly on April 13th 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison.
Cory was born in Milwaukee on July 6th, 1982, the son of David and Dawn (nee Christenson) Mahulm. Cory grew up in Juneau, Wis. and attended Dodgeland High School.
Since young, Cory was always working on things and fixing something. He was very knowledgeable in auto mechanics and proceeded to work his entire adult life in that area. He enjoyed racing, working on trucks, going for rides with his best friend Dixie, and most importantly spending time with his family and children. He was a loving father, brother, son, and friend. He could always put a smile on your face with his goofy free-spirited personality. He touched countless lives and will be missed by many.
Cory is survived by his parents, Dave and Dawn Mahlulm of Juneau; his children, Alex Pasewald of Horicon, McKenzie and Cali Mahlum both of Beaver Dam; his sister, Sarah (Jason) Buske of Beaver Dam: nephew, Clayton Mahlum; nieces, Alyssa and Lily Buske; special friend, Deanna Schneiter of Randolph; and other family and friends.
Cory is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and one uncle.
Due to the existing pandemic services will not be held at this time. To his family and friends please take this time to share stories and remember Cory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to his sister Sarah Buske. W7656 Danielle Drive Beaver Dam, Wis. 53916. An account will be set up for his children.
The BERNDT-LEDESMA FUNERAL HOME-Juneau is serving the family. Condolences may be place on our website www.berndt-ledesma.com.
