Cotter, Gladys Evelyn

MONTELLO - Gladys Evelyn Cotter, age 97, of Montello, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Harris Villa Assisted Living in Westfield. Gladys was born at home in Russell Flats (town of Westfield, Marquette County) on Jan. 28, 1923, to Julius and Tillie (Sonnenberg) Dahlke. She graduated from Westfield High School in 1940. During her senior year, she won the Marquette County Alice in Dairyland contest, serving in that capacity for the following year. In 1944, she joined the Navy; Gladys was always proud of her service to her country. She married Andrew "Andy" Cotter on Jan, 11, 1945,, and together they were blessed with four children. Andy preceded Gladys in death in 1993.

Gladys enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, golfing, and singing in the church choir. She was involved in many organizations over the years, holding a number of offices, including president of St. Anne's Altar Society at her church and president of the Montello Woman's Club.

Gladys is survived by her son, Paul (Sue) of Montello; and two daughters, Kathleen Cotter of Manitowoc and Mary "Boo" Susan Cotter of Montello; as well as three grandchildren, Amy (Richard) Smith of Watertown, Bridget Jeffcoat of Houston, Texas, and Erin (Adam) Fisk of Waunakee. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, as well as other extended family members.