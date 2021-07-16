Cottingham, Dorothy "Dot"

BARABOO – Dorothy "Dot" Cottingham, age 84, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital. Dorothy was born on Oct. 5, 1936, in Highwood, Ill., the daughter of Albert and Mary (Young) Kalk.

Survivors include her son, Doug (Kim) Cottingham; two grandsons, John and Jason Cottingham; and a brother, Gerald (Dorinda) Kalk. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; and daughter, Kaye Ludwig.

Per her wishes, no services will be held at this time. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.