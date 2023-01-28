Courtney M. (Sanwick) Foster

Oct. 10, 1961—Dec. 26, 2022

JANESVILLE—Courtney M. Foster, 61, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born October 10, 1961, in Cleveland, OH.

When she was seven years old she was adopted by Bobbie and Ernestine (Zach) Dickson. Courtney lived in Janesville for many years where she would work for Accudyne, TNT, and Kwik Trip.

She moved up north where she worked for Rayovac before moving back to Janesville where she worked for Dollar General. She married Randy Sanwick in 1982, they later divorced. She met Randy Foster and spent many years together before marrying on October 31, 2018. She was Randy’s queen.

Courtney loved to camp, gamble, and every chance she got she would go fishing but her greatest pride was her daughters and grandchildren.

Courtney is survived by her daughters: Tabatha (boyfriend Andre Harris) Sanwick and Rachel (Seth) Nickel; grandchildren: Logan, Lacey, and Patrick; stepchildren: Jennifer, Athena, Mary and Randy; sister, Kelly (Brad) Steinmetz; sister-in-law, Candy Harmon; and her dog, Bow; and cat, JoJo. She was preceded by her parents; husband, Randy in December 2018; and brother, Bobby Harmon; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

A Celebration for Courtney will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 12:00 to 5:00 PM at the warming house in Traxler Park, Janesville.

Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences to www.apfelwolfe.com.

The family would like to thank everyone at The Next Inning and Agrace Hospice for the care given to Courtney.