Cowen, Michael Thomas

WATERTOWN – Michael Thomas Cowen was born on July 11, 1949, to his parents, Patrick and Ann Cowen; he was the oldest of 10 kids. He is survived in death by eight of his siblings, Karen Maasch (Ted), Chris Woolever (Bill), Pat Cowen (Barb), Mary Thiessen (Mike), Colleen Serra, Virginia Cowen, Theresa Kruse (John), and Craig Cowen; four of his children, Jennifer Stanton (John), John Cowen, Emily Lehmann (Joe), and Kelsey Cowen (Berto); seven of his grandchildren, Thomas Stanton, Owen Stanton, Erick Frey, Aaron Stanton, Devin Frey, Taylor Frey, and Mason Romero; his son-in-law, Walter Frey; his sister-in-law, Lois Cowen; along with many other family members and friends.

Michael Thomas Cowen passed away on March 25, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pat and Ann Cowen; brother, Denny Cowen; daughter, Wendy Frey; granddaughter, Lylah Miller; along with many other relatives and friends.

Mike was married to Beverly Cowen (Harvey) for 40 years before he met the love of his life, Judy Bickel. Judy and Mike have been together since 2013.

Mike enjoyed many things in life, such as spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing, playing cards, bowling, singing karaoke, camping, going on cruises, and making people smile.