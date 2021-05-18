Crafton, Charles Wayne

BARABOO - Charles "Chuck" Crafton, 83, of Baraboo, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at SSM Health Hospice House in Baraboo.
Chuck was born on March 29, 1938, to Earl and Elsie (Lewis) Crafton in Greenfield, Ill. He was a 1956 graduate of Roodhouse High School in Roodhouse, Ill. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and completed submarine school. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he hitchhiked his way across the country and found himself in Texas where two of the most important events in his life happened. The first, giving his life to his Savior, our Lord Jesus. This event defined the rest of his life. The second, meeting a young lady named Robbie Gardner, who became the love of his life. They were united in marriage on Dec. 30, 1961, in Tulia, Texas.
Together they moved to Miracle Valley, Ariz., where they adopted both of their children, Catherine and Timothy. Chuck then moved his family to Cortez, Colo., in 1976 and lived there for 11 years before returning to Sierra Vista, Ariz. He and Robbie lived in Sierra Vista until 2017 when they moved to Baraboo, Wis., to be closer to family.
Chuck worked many jobs and different trades but for most of his life he was an electrician. He retired as an electrical estimator.
When not working, Chuck enjoyed doing many activities throughout his life, such as rodeos and ball games, but his favorite pastime was fishing. If you asked anyone that knew him what was the one special thing about him, all would give the same answer. He had an unwavering love for the Lord and a strong desire to share Jesus with anyone who would listen. Now that he has gone to be with the Lord, he will be missed by many friends and family.
Chuck is survived by two children, Catherine (Gregory) Harding and Timothy (Regina) Crafton; four grandchildren, Garrett, Alicia, Ariana and Alexander; brother, Walter; and sister, Barbara. He was preceded in death by his wife, Robbie; his parents; and brothers, Carl and Earl Ray. No services will take place at this time. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.
