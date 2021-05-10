Cragin, Dorothy A.

PORTAGE – Dorothy A. “Gramma Candy” Cragin, age 86, passed away peacefully at St. Mary Hospital in Madison on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Dorothy was born on May 4, 1935, in Portage, the daughter of Anton and Lois (Whirry) Utke. She was married to Kenneth Cragin, who preceded her in death. She had worked as an LPN for Divine Savior Nursing Home for 53 years, and she had been an EMT for many years.

She is survived by her daughter, Toni (Paul) Ebert, Portage, and their children, Cory and Telo (Kim) Ebert; Cory’s children, Courtney and Ava; Telo and Kim’s children, Cody and Emily; her son-in-law, Jeff Skinner and his children, Heather (Jeremy) Engebretson and their children, Aydin and Maxwell Ryder; and Jeff’s daughter, Katie (Dan) Brunslik and their children, James, Madison, and Zachary; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her daughter, Tami Skinner.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with Ken Manthey officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing rules will be observed at the funeral home with a limit of 50 people attending at one time.