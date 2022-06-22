WAUPUN—Craig “Bud” Smith, 69, of Waupun, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, doing what he loved; riding his motorcycle with the wind in his hair and the sun on his back.
Funeral services for Bud Smith will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupun with Pastor David Cooper officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for the full obituary and to send condolences.
