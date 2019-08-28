BARABOO - Craig Michael Dittrich, age 69, of Baraboo passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at home with his wife and dog, Bama by his side. Craig, son of Kenneth and Shir Lee (Iverson) Dittrich was born Oct. 10, 1949, in Lake Delton. After High School, he served in the US Army as a paratrooper. Craig met Elaine Senger on a blind date; upon returning from Vietnam they were united in marriage on Oct. 16, 1971. For 35 years, he worked at the family business, Senger Lumber. He started building trusses and worked his way up through the business to a general manager. Craig’s passions were hunting, fishing, golfing, gardening, his dogs and rides in his Corvette.
Survivors include his loving wife, Elaine; children, Charmaine (John) Friar, Michelle (Ben) Henner, Michael (Mitchell Robinson) Dittrich; grandchildren, Noah, Francis, Lawrence and Ophelia; sister, Nancy (Randy) Kuhnau as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jennifer; beloved aunt, Lorraine and grandmother, Anna.
A private burial will be held at Lake Delton Village Cemetery.
Services will be held in September, services times will be published at that time.
The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)