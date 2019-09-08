BARABOO - Craig Michael Dittrich, age 69, of Baraboo, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at home with his wife and dog, Bama by his side.
Survivors include his loving wife, Elaine; children, Charmaine (John) Friar, Michelle (Ben) Henner, Michael (Mitchell Robinson) Dittrich; grandchildren, Noah, Francis, Lawrence and Ophelia; sister, Nancy (Randy) Kuhnau; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A private burial will be held at Lake Delton Village Cemetery.
The family would like to invite friends and family to an open house to share memories on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Craig and Elaine’s home.
The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
