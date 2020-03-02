Craig Pluim, 57, Burnett
 BURNETT - Craig Pluim, 57, of Burnett, passed away February 24, 2020, at his residence.

Craig is survived by his mother, Pat (Fred) Nell of Beaver Dam; two sisters: Marsha Jahnke of Beaver Dam and Pam (Bruce) Wentler of Randolph; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Craig was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Pluim; and an uncle, Bob Pluim.

Private services will take place at a later date.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

