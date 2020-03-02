Craig Pluim, 57, Burnett

BURNETT - Craig Pluim, 57, of Burnett, passed away February 24, 2020, at his residence.

Craig is survived by his mother, Pat (Fred) Nell of Beaver Dam; two sisters: Marsha Jahnke of Beaver Dam and Pam (Bruce) Wentler of Randolph; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Craig was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Pluim; and an uncle, Bob Pluim.

Private services will take place at a later date.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com to send condolences.