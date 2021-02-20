Crescio, Laurie J.

RANDOLPH - Laurie Joan Crescio, age 64, of Randoph, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, surrounded by loved ones in her home.
Laurie was born on Sept. 1, 1956, in Waupun, Wis., a daughter of Lawrence John and Joan (Kane) Crescio Jr. She earned a bachelor's degree in fine arts from UW-Oshkosh and taught art education for 24 years. In 2012, she won teacher of the year award nationally from the department of corrections. On May 10, 2010, she was united in marriage to David King in New Mexico. She enjoyed being outdoors, spending time kayaking and downhill skiing. Laurie loved art, painting, flowers, quilting and crocheting. She was kindhearted and always thinking of others. Laurie was a devoted mother and loved spending time with her family.
Laurie is survived by her husband, David King of Randolph; her children, Joshua (Katelyn) Crescio of Fox Lake, Benjamin Harper and Nicole Crescio, both of Randolph; two step-daughters, Alivia (Mark) Roloff of Fond du Lac and Jorden (David) Mackey of Cottage Grove; three grandchildren, Carter, Parker and Scarlett; her mother, Joan Crescio of Randolph; four siblings, John (Irma) Crescio of Randolph, Mary (Bill) Mason of Florida, Ned Crescio of Florida, and Margie (Mark) Biel of Cascade; father of her children, Percy Harper of Fox Lake; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Crescio; and a sister, Terry Vredeveld.
Visitation for Laurie will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 at ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC PARISH, 305 Green Street, Fox Lake.
A funeral Mass for Laurie will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 at church, with Father John Radetski officiating.
A memorial fund has been established in Laurie's name.
Following the memorial service, please join family and friends for a time of fellowship at the American Legion of Fox Lake, 220 West State Street, Fox Lake, WI.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
