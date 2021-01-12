Crone, Katherine Susan "Katie"

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. - Katherine Susan "Katie" Crone, 57, of Machesney Park, Ill., passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Katie was born to Caroline and Elmer Nolden on April 15, 1963, in Baraboo, Wis. Katie married John Crone on June 17, 1992. Katie was known for her time spent in retail, both at Kmart and Bed, Bath, and Beyond. Katie enjoyed crocheting, and took great pride in being the creator of beautiful doilies. Katie admired her time with her grandchildren and loved them dearly. She was always in the mood for a good slice of pizza or a burger.