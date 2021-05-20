Crook, Sharyn R.

PORTAGE - Sharyn R. Crook, 64, of Portage, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, after a courageous three-and-a-half-month battle with cancer. She was born April 3, 1957, in Cambria, to Peter and Mayme (Smits) Kloostra.

Sharyn attended and graduated from Cambria High School in 1975. She was employed for many years at Big O's Trailer Sales in Portage as an office associate. She was united in marriage to Richard Crook in 2004. Sharyn enjoyed fishing at the Fred Thomas Resort in Birchwood, Wis., going to Friday morning breakfast with her friends, eating ice cream, and baking Christmas cookies with her husband and brother.

Survivors include her husband, Richard; brother, Gary Kloostra; niece, Gina Kloostra (Brian Burmania); great-nephew, Austin Mielke; mother-in-law, Marion Crook; father-in-law, Dick Crook (special friend, Linda); brother-in-law, Mike Crook (special friend, Vickie); special cousins, Bill (Donna) Mohr and Kurt (Melinda) Kloostra; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Diana Kloostra.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, May 23 at 12 noon at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville with Nancy Davis officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services. The family wishes to thank all the friends and family who supported Sharyn and the excellent nursing staff of Divine Savior- Aspirus Hospital and UW Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.