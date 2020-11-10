Crothers, Ruth Irene

NEW HAVEN - Ruth Irene Crothers, 92, of the Town of New Haven, passed into eternity on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in the home where she had lived since 1949. Her family was with her as she passed. She succumbed at last to the innumerable infirmities of age which are the inevitable result of a long life of honest toil.

Mom was born on April 1, 1928, youngest child of Robert L. and Alice (Evans) Ramsey. She grew up learning the hard life of farming and tending animals and gardens. Ruth attended the old Big Spring school and graduated from the Wisconsin Dells High School in 1946. She worked for a time with her brother in the watchmaking and clock repair business and then on Sept. 24, 1949, moved to another farm a mile and a half northwest when she married Erwin F. Crothers.

Together they worked at farming and raising their family until he passed in 2012. During that time she cared for her mother-in-law, father-in-law, father, mother, and husband, enabling them to remain in their own homes to the end of their days. A lifelong member of the Big Spring Congregational Church, she taught Sunday School, organized youth group activities and served as church treasurer. She was a quiet, kind, thoughtful person throughout her long life.