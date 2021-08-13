Crown, Liola Meta

A funeral service for her will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Montello. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Beaver Dam. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 313 E. Montello St., WI 53949.