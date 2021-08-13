 Skip to main content
Crown, Liola Meta
Crown, Liola Meta

MONTELLO/FOX LAKE - Liola Meta Crown, age 96, of Montello (formerly of Fox Lake), passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.

A funeral service for her will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Montello. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Beaver Dam. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 313 E. Montello St., WI 53949.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com

