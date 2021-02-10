Crum, Richard E.

Richard was born June 5, 1932, in Richmond, Ind., to Kenneth and Alice (Knoll) Crum. The family moved to Milwaukee and then Wauwatosa, Wis. Dick graduated from Wauwatosa High School. He graduated with a degree in business administration from Marquette University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On Dec. 10, 1955, he was married to Bette Anhauser of Columbus, Wis. They had five children and lived in Menomonee Falls for 33 years. Dick was risk manager for AO Smith, Market Men's Mutual, and corporate risk manager for Giddings and Lewis in Fond du Lac until his retirement in 1995. After retirement, Dick and Bette built a house and lived 25 years east of Columbus on land where Bette grew up.