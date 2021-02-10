Crum, Richard E.

COLUMBUS - On Feb. 3, 2021, Richard E. Crum was peacefully welcomed by Jesus into heaven.
Richard was born June 5, 1932, in Richmond, Ind., to Kenneth and Alice (Knoll) Crum. The family moved to Milwaukee and then Wauwatosa, Wis. Dick graduated from Wauwatosa High School. He graduated with a degree in business administration from Marquette University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On Dec. 10, 1955, he was married to Bette Anhauser of Columbus, Wis. They had five children and lived in Menomonee Falls for 33 years. Dick was risk manager for AO Smith, Market Men's Mutual, and corporate risk manager for Giddings and Lewis in Fond du Lac until his retirement in 1995. After retirement, Dick and Bette built a house and lived 25 years east of Columbus on land where Bette grew up.
Dick's bookshelves reflect his interest in and knowledge of the United States and World War I and World War II. The family enjoyed many hours on the water in the 18-foot cabin boat Dick built. His latest project–building a small boat motor–was almost complete.
Dick is survived by his wife, Bette; four children, Roberta (David) Crum-Phipps, Lisa (Lorin) Staats, Sue King, and Daniel (Judy) Crum; 10 grandchildren, Lee Phipps, Elizabeth Trudell, Emily Staats, Steve, Sara, and Molly King, Becky (Chris) Koppes, Amy (Brian) Haslett, and Caleb and Lily Crum; three great-grandchildren, Kennedi and Noah Phipps and Claire Koppes; sisters, Marcia Brown and Linda (Mike) Treat; sister-in-law, Carolyn Rennhack; other relatives and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Alice Crum; and his baby daughter, Amy Elizabeth.
Dick's greatest love and responsibility was always to his family.
There will be a family graveside interment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Richard Crum's name to Hillside Hospice of Beaver Dam or Faith Community Christian Reform Church of Beaver Dam.
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
