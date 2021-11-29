Cummings, Francis R. "Riley"

Riley attended the Lower Dells Grade School, St. Joseph’s Catholic School, and Baraboo High School. He played high school basketball and football. After High School, Riley went to North Dakota for college where he also played football. He left college early and joined the U.S. Army. He was in the Army Security Agency branch before an honorable discharge.

Riley enjoyed many experiences of employment. He graduated from the Missouri Auction School and auctioneered with his father and others. He attended the Madison Police Academy and joined the City of Madison police force. While a police officer, Riley married Jo Ann Myers and they had one son. Shortly after their son arrived, Riley left the police department. The family moved to Prairie du Sac where Riley worked for the Wisconsin Dairies and a few years later he acquired a milk hauling company, Riley’s Transfer. After many years he sold the business. His final job was transporting railroad workers across the Midwest. After heart surgery, he finally retired.