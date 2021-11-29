Cummings, Francis R. "Riley"

BARABOO—Francis R. “Riley” Cummings age 85 passed away on November 28, 2021.
Riley was born in Baraboo, WI on July 26, 1936 to Raymond and Marcella (Sullivan) Cummings. He was the youngest of six boys.
Riley attended the Lower Dells Grade School, St. Joseph’s Catholic School, and Baraboo High School. He played high school basketball and football. After High School, Riley went to North Dakota for college where he also played football. He left college early and joined the U.S. Army. He was in the Army Security Agency branch before an honorable discharge.
Riley enjoyed many experiences of employment. He graduated from the Missouri Auction School and auctioneered with his father and others. He attended the Madison Police Academy and joined the City of Madison police force. While a police officer, Riley married Jo Ann Myers and they had one son. Shortly after their son arrived, Riley left the police department. The family moved to Prairie du Sac where Riley worked for the Wisconsin Dairies and a few years later he acquired a milk hauling company, Riley’s Transfer. After many years he sold the business. His final job was transporting railroad workers across the Midwest. After heart surgery, he finally retired.
He belonged to the Elks Club, Owls Club and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, all sports and going up north deer hunting.
Riley is survived by his son, Shaun Riley (Allyson), two grandchildren; Vickrey Ann and Shaun Riley Jr., two brothers; Kenneth (Duvonne) and Jerry (Rosie) along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Ray and Marcella, three brothers; Jack, Tom and Bill Cummings; and granddaughter, Gabrielle Michelle.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11:00 am with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Redlin-Ertz funeral home is assisting the family.
