Cummings, Michael T.

REEDSBURG - Michael T. Cummings, 70, of rural Reedsburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse. He was born on July 14, 1950, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Thomas Cummings and Lorraine Bates. Mike grew up and attended school in Baraboo. He proudly served his country in the US Army, 1st Cavalry, in Vietnam, being awarded two Purple Hearts. In 1977 Mike purchased a dairy farm in the Reedsburg area. He was united in marriage to Jody on the family farm in 1986. This marriage created a beautiful blended family which they cherished so fully. In 2000, Mike and Jody sold the dairy herd and purchased the old feed mill in LaValle. They repurposed the building and operated The Treasure Mill where he enjoyed giving tours of the turbine. Later, Mike and Jody also purchased and operated the LaValle Family Restaurant, while still continuing to farm grain. Mike truly enjoyed making old things new and spent many hours restoring antique tractors and gas pumps.