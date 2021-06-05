Cummings, William J. "Bill"

BARABOO—William J. “Bill” Cummings passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital, with family by his side. William, son of Raymond and Marcella (Sullivan) Cummings, was born Aug. 19, 1929. He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1947; while in high school he earned the golden glove in boxing. On Feb. 18, 1950, he was united in marriage to Marcella “Sally” Payne; she preceded him in death on Sept. 5, 1976. In March of 1983 he was united in marriage to Patricia “Pat” Behnke; she preceded him in death. Bill was a dairy farmer his entire life. In his free time he enjoyed playing euchre and bowling at the Elk’s Club where he was a lifetime member. Bill was a member of the OWLS, Sauk County Fair Board, the Knights of Columbus and served on the Town of Delton Board for many years; he was also a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.