Cupery, Darvin Wayne

RANDOLPH - Darvin Cupery, age 78, of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, from his ''paradise' in South Randolph, surrounded by family.

Darvin was born on the farm on March 31, 1942, in South Randolph, to Ben and Jennie (Tobak) Cupery. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1960. Darv married Winifred (Eisenga) on Dec. 21, 1962. Darvin worked as a sheet metal worker and was a part of the union for more than 50 years. After retiring from sheet metal, he worked at CWC for four years before fully retiring.

He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family around the world. He enjoyed fishing and time at the travel trailer. One of his greatest joys was engaging in prison ministry for more than 30 years (Madison, Waupun, Fox Lake). Darv was also very involved in church and school ministries.

Darvin is survived by his wife, Winifred, as well as his five children, Dawn (Rob) Sizemore, Dan (Cathy) Cupery, David (Jennifer) Cupery, Darla (Danny) Gamache, and Darren (Sarah) Cupery.